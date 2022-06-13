ICF secures $30M contract from Defense Health Agency
Jun. 13, 2022 4:16 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been awarded a $30M recompete contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Defense Health Agency (DHA).
- As part of the contract, the consulting services company will provide research and operational support to help execute the agency's critical military mental health research agenda. It will lend its expertise in psychological health research, data analytics, implementation science and DOD operations to support DHA's Psychological Health Center of Excellence (PHCoE).
- The contract has a term of 55 months, including a seven-month base and four one-year options.