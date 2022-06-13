Oshkosh acquires custom fire apparatus manufacturer, Maxi-Metal
Jun. 13, 2022 4:18 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK -4.4%) acquires Maxi-Métal.
- Maxi-Métal is a manufacturer of custom fire apparatus in the Canadian market will join Oshkosh Corporation's Fire & Emergency segment.
- “This acquisition will enhance the combined strengths of Pierce and MAXIMETAL by broadening collaboration and expanding sales and distribution capabilities within Pierce’s North American dealer network,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and Fire & Emergency segment president. “Oshkosh expects to benefit from MAXIMETAL’s experience and leadership as the company grows its combined presence in the Canadian market.”
