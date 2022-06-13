Braze Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.02, revenue of $77.5M beats by $4.91M

Jun. 13, 2022 4:10 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Braze press release (NASDAQ:BRZE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $77.5M (+61.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.91M.

  • Achieved dollar-based net retention of 127% for the trailing 12 months

  • Generated $15.7 million of Free Cash Flow in the first quarter

  • GAAP operating loss was $39.6 million compared to an operating loss of $13.0 million in the 1Q
  • Revenue for FY 2023 Q2 Guidance expected to $80.5-81.5M.

  • Non -GAAP operating loss FY 2023 Q2 Guidance expected to $(19.5)-(20.5).

    Non-GAAP net loss per share FY 2023 Q2 Guidance expected to $(0.19)-(0.20)

    Revenue for FY 2023 for full year is expected to $345.0-349.0.

    Non-GAAP net loss per share FY 2023 for full year expected to $(0.78)-(0.82)
