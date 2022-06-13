Consumer price inflation in India softened a bit last month but still remains above the central bank's target ceiling.

Specifically, headline CPI gained 7.04% Y/Y in May vs. consensus of 7.10% and 7.79% in April, according to a statement by the Statistics Ministry on Monday. That compares with the RBI's target of 6%, so a continued hawkish path seems to be the most likely scenario as inflation stays above the central bank's ceiling.

Food prices, which account for over half of the inflation basket, drifted up 7.97% in May. Fuel and electricity prices jumped 9.54% and clothing and footwear prices +8.85%.

May's elevated inflation reading comes after the Reserve Bank of India last week had lifted its policy rates for the second consecutive month to bring down inflationary pressures, driven by higher commodity prices and supply chain issues exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Of course, those macro headwinds are looming across the globe and a slew of developed central banks are embarking on hawkish monetary policy to dull demand and tighten financial conditions. In the U.S., money markets are factoring in a 175-basis point rise by the Federal Reserve’s September decision.

Previously, (May 23) RBA governor said that India needs more hawkish monetary, fiscal action to dull inflation.