The European Union is set to press big tech platforms to further crack down on fake accounts and so-called "deepfakes" or face heavy fines, according to an updated approach to disinformation, Reuters reports.

The EU introduced a voluntary code of practice in 2018, but it's set to issue an updated document Thursday, Reuters says. And that new code of practice will become a co-regulation scheme, with regulators and signatories sharing responsibility for enforcing the rules.

That means Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:META), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and more will need to take greater responsibility for fakery on their platforms, or face fines that could range to 6% of their global turnover.

"Relevant signatories will adopt, reinforce and implement clear policies regarding impermissible manipulative behaviors and practices on their services, based on the latest evidence on the conducts and tactics, techniques and procedures ((TTPs)) employed by malicious actors," the new document says according to Reuters.

The move was spurred in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and EU concerns about disinformation coming from Russia, European Commission VP Vera Jourova said.

"Deepfakes" are extremely realistic computer-aided video forgeries, sophisticated enough to mislead and potentially do political harm.