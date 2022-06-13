Pfizer, MorphoSys, Incyte enter trial collaboration for Monjuvi/TTI-622 combination for lymphoma
Jun. 13, 2022 4:25 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MPSYF, INCYBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), a U.S. unit of MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYF) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) on Monday entered into a clinical trial collaboration to investigate a combination of PFE's TTI-622 protein with MorphoSys and Incyte's Monjuvi to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in patients who cannot get a stem cell transplant.
- Pfizer's TTI-622 is currently in phase 1b/2 development across several indications, with a focus on malignancies in the blood, while MorphoSys and Incyte's Monjuvi is an approved treatment given with lenalidomide to treat patients with certain types of DLBCL that has relapsed or who cannot get a stem cell transplant.
- As per the agreement, Pfizer will initiate an international phase 1b/2 study of TTI-622 with Monjuvi and lenalidomide.
- MorphoSys and Incyte will provide Monjuvi for the study, which will be sponsored and funded by Pfizer and is planned to be conducted in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- PFE stock earlier closed -4.1% at $47.92 amidst a broader markets selloff, while INCY stock shed 3.8%.