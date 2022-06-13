U.S. Silica says continued ownership of ISP segment 'best path forward'

Wisconsin Frac Sand Mine Pile

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) said just before Monday's close that its review of strategic alternatives determined that retaining ownership of the Industrial and Specialty Products segment "represents the best path forward for U.S. Silica and its shareholders."

U.S. Silica's (SLCA) board "determined that a transaction would fail to provide superior value to shareholders as compared to the company's standalone strategic and financial outlook, which has improved substantially since the review began."

The company said its board also considered and is pursuing a debt refinancing at more attractive terms than previously available.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) closed -10.5% during Monday's regular session; shares have gained 34% YTD and 23% during the past year.

