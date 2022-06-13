SPAC Software Acquisition Group's chairman to join technology company Nogin

  • Special purpose acquisition company Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Chairman and CEO Jonathan Huberman is set to join the Commerce-as-a-Service technology company, Nogin, as president and co-CEO.
  • The appointment is effective upon the closing of the proposed business combination between Nogin and the blank check company.
  • Nogin Co-founder and CEO Jan Nugent will concurrently become co-CEO and chairman of the board.
  • The closing of the proposed business combination is expected to take place in Q3, subject to stockholder approval.
