SPAC Software Acquisition Group's chairman to join technology company Nogin
Jun. 13, 2022 4:29 PM ETSoftware Acquisition Group Inc. III Units (SWAGU), SWAGBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Special purpose acquisition company Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Chairman and CEO Jonathan Huberman is set to join the Commerce-as-a-Service technology company, Nogin, as president and co-CEO.
- The appointment is effective upon the closing of the proposed business combination between Nogin and the blank check company.
- Nogin Co-founder and CEO Jan Nugent will concurrently become co-CEO and chairman of the board.
- The closing of the proposed business combination is expected to take place in Q3, subject to stockholder approval.
- Source: Press Release