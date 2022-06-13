Outset Medical stock sinks aftermarket as Tablo system shipments halted
Jun. 13, 2022 4:30 PM ETOutset Medical, Inc. (OM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) stock sank ~26% postmarket on Monday after the medical device maker halted shipments of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use.
- Shipments are halted pending the FDA's review and clearance of a 510(k) OM submitted for changes made since the device's original clearance.
- OM has not identified safety issues with Tablo.
- The firm will continue to market and ship Tablo for use by healthcare professionals in chronic and acute care settings.
- Devices already distributed have not been removed and current users can continue to work with healthcare providers on appropriate treatment.
- As a result of the shipment hold, OM expects Q2 revenue of at least $25M vs. consensus estimate of $34.1M.
- OM expects an update on the status of the regulatory review process in Q3.
- The firm suspended its prior 2022 guidance.