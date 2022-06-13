ICL enters into long-term supply deal with India Potash
Jun. 13, 2022 4:31 PM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ICL (NYSE:ICL) has entered into a long-term supply deal with India Potash for the supply for organic polysulphate through 2026.
- The deal has a five-year term with a renewal option. It is for an aggregate amount of 1M metric tons of polysulphate, with quantities increasing for each year of the agreement.
- Each shipment will be a minimum of 25,000 tons and equally distributed across the calendar year, with prices and payment terms to be fixed between ICL and India Potash from time to time.
- The availability of polysulphate is expected to help boost the Government of India’s organic agriculture program.