PFSweb GAAP EPS of -$0.33, revenue of $66.49M beats by $1.4M
Jun. 13, 2022 4:20 PM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PFSweb press release (NASDAQ:PFSW): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.33.
- Revenue of $66.49M (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.4M.
- Total revenues increased 10% to $66.5 million.
- PFS Operations service fee gross margin, excluding certain LiveArea-related activity, decreased to 20% compared to 25%.
- PFS Operations adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) was $4.3 million compared to $6.1 million.
- The Company continues to reiterate its previously stated 2022 financial outlook, which targets 2022 PFS annual SFE revenue growth in the range of 5% to 10%.
The Company also continues to expect 2022 estimated PFS pro forma standalone adjusted EBITDA percentage of service fee revenue to be within the range of 8% to 10%.