DHI Group enters into new upsized credit facility
Jun. 13, 2022 4:34 PM ETDHI Group, Inc. (DHX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) has restated its credit agreement, increasing the size from a $90M revolving credit facility to a $100M revolving credit facility, with an accordion feature for an additional $50M.
- At the time of closing, DHI will have $30M of the $100 revolver drawn.
- The facility, previously due to expire in 2023, now has a maturity date of June 2027.
- "This increase in both facility size and participating banks provides further evidence of the confidence our lenders have in DHI executing its business plan." said Art Zeile, President and CEO.