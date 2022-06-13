Beacon announces $250M accelerated stock buyback program

Jun. 13, 2022 4:38 PM ETBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Beacon (NASDAQ:BECN) on Monday announced a $250 accelerated share repurchase program.
  • This deal is in addition to the $125M accelerated share repurchase agreement, which is expected to be settled no later than June-end.
  • "We now expect to complete at least three-quarters of the $500M share repurchase authorization in 2022," said BECN CEO Julian Francis.
  • Under the new ASR, BECN will pre-pay $250M and initially receive a prorated quantity of its stock.
  • The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the daily volume-weighted average price of BECN's shares during the term of the ASR.
  • Final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed in Q4.
