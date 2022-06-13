Oracle surges as results offer some light for battered software stocks

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares surged as much as 9% in after-hours trading Monday as the software giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results led by strong gains in its various cloud-based offerings.

After the close of trading, Oracle (ORCL) reported a quarterly profit, excluding one-time items, of $1.54 a share on revenue of $11.8B, which topped analysts' estimates for a profit of $1.38 a share on $11.65B in sales.

Oracle (ORCL) said cloud services and license support sales, which included software as a service [SaaS] and infrastructure as a service [IaaS], rose 3% from a year ago, to $7.61B. Cloud and on-premise licensing revenue rose 16%, to $2.54B, while hardware sales declined by 3%, to $856M. Revenue from other services rose 3%, to $833M.

The company didn't immediately give an outlook for its first-quarter earnings or sales.

Oracle's (ORCL) results came following what has been a rough last few market sessions for cloud software companies, as weak business forecasts from the likes of DocuSign (DOCU), coupled with growing speculation that the economy is close to going into a recession has led to widespread selling of software stocks on Wall Street.