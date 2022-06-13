Univar Solutions signs new distribution agreement with BOAI NKY Pharmaceuticals

Jun. 13, 2022 4:43 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Europe, Univar, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) expands its distribution agreement with BOAI NKY Pharmaceuticals, a global leader in polyvinylpyrrolidone and VP/VI chemistry to distribute polymer products in Europe. 
  • The partnership will further advance future innovations and technology in the laundry detergents space.
  • "This agreement will provide customers and formulators with another key component of modern laundry detergents. We believe the future of the cleaning industry revolves around sustainable cleaning solutions, and using the right chemistry is key." said Aaron Lee, global vice president for Homecare & Industrial Cleaning at Univar Solutions.
