Soleno Therapeutics surges on positive data from Prader-Willi syndrome treatment

Jun. 13, 2022

  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) is trading 32% higher post market after it posted new positive clinical data from its ongoing late-stage DCCR development program for the treatment of a genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome.
  • Prader-Willi syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes obesity, intellectual disability and shortness in height. The symptom of this disorder is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger.
  • The company's oral presentation titled, “Hormonal and Cardiometabolic Changes Associated with Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome,” was presented at ENDO 2022.
  • The company said patients experienced improvements in body composition, as evidenced by statistically significant changes in lean body mass and the ratio of lean body mass to fat mass, based on DXA scanning when treated with Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) tablets.
  • A statistically significant increase of adiponectin, a cardioprotective marker, was also observed, the company said.
