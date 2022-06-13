Apollo Global to acquire Cardenas Markets Hispanic grocery chain from KKR

Jun. 13, 2022 4:47 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) have agreed to acquire Cardenas Markets, a large grocery chain focused on the Hispanic community, from funds affiliated with KKR (NYSE:KKR).
  • After the transaction closes, Apollo (APO) funds will combine Cardenas Markets, which operates in California, Nevada, and Arizona, with Tony's Fresh Market, a Chicago-based portfolio company, to create a leading Hispanic- and ethnic-focused grocer. Both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands and local leadership, while benefitting from greater scale, complementary capabilities, and a larger operating footprint, Apollo said.
  • Cardenas Markets operating 59 stores and the combined Cardenas-Tony's footprint will total almost 80 stores across the western and Midwest U.S. with ~$1.8B in combined revenue.
  • Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2022.
  • In May, funds managed by Apollo (APO) agreed to sell part of its stake in The Fresh Market to South American retail conglomerate Cencosud.
