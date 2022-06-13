Granite bags $13M paving and grinding contract of Richardson Highway, Alaska
Jun. 13, 2022 4:49 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) received the ~$13M contract for the Richardson Highway MP 40-51 Resurfacing project.
- Located between Valdez, Alaska and Glennallen, Alaska, the project was awarded by Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Northern Region and will be funded by the federal government.
- The award is anticipated to be included in company's Q2 CAP.
- The main scope of work is the grinding and paving of around 11 miles of the Richardson Highway.
- The stock has a Buy rating from SA editors, sell side analyst, and Quant rating.
- A contributor at SA alpha writes: 'Funding from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (or IIJA) should strengthen Committed & Awarded projects in 2023 and beyond.'