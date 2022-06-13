Granite bags $13M paving and grinding contract of Richardson Highway, Alaska

New road construction

i-Stockr/iStock via Getty Images

  • Granite (NYSE:GVA) received the ~$13M contract for the Richardson Highway MP 40-51 Resurfacing project.
  • Located between Valdez, Alaska and Glennallen, Alaska, the project was awarded by Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Northern Region and will be funded by the federal government.
  • The award is anticipated to be included in company's Q2 CAP.
  • The main scope of work is the grinding and paving of around 11 miles of the Richardson Highway.
  • The stock has a Buy rating from SA editors, sell side analyst, and Quant rating.
  • A contributor at SA alpha writes: 'Funding from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (or IIJA) should strengthen Committed & Awarded projects in 2023 and beyond.'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.