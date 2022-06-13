Coty reaffirms sales and profit guidance for fiscal 2022

Jun. 13, 2022 4:50 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) on Monday reaffirmed its sales and profit guidance for fiscal 2022.
  • The beauty brand said it continues to expect low double digits life-for-like (LFL) sales growth in Q4, and FY LFL sales growth at the upper end of its guidance range of low-to-mid teens.
  • Adj. EPS is on track to be $0.23-$0.27 for FY vs. consensus EPS estimates of $0.42.
  • Coty's guidance reaffirmation comes ahead of its presentation and discussions at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 14.
  • New York-based Coty in early May reported Q3 results that beat on both top and bottom lines, and raised its EPS guidance, in contrast to rivals such as Estee Lauder (EL).
  • COTY stock earlier closed -6.7% at $6.58 amidst a broader markets selloff.
