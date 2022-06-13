Urban One to acquire Emmis' Indianapolis Radio Stations
Jun. 13, 2022 4:55 PM ETUrban One, Inc. (UONEK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) said on Monday it had signed a definitive asset purchase agreement with Emmis Communications to purchase its Indianapolis Radio Cluster.
- Under the agreement, Urban One will acquire WYXB (B105.7FM), WLHK (97.1FM), WIBC (93.1FM), translators W228CX and W298BB (The Fan 93.5FM and 107.5FM), and Network Indiana.
- Urban One said that it will sell its WHHH station along with the intellectual property related to WNOW to a third party.
- Emmis will continue to operate its stations and Urban One will continue to operate WHHH until the transaction closes.