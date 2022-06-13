PacWest names Paul Taylor to succeed Matthew Wagner as president
Jun. 13, 2022 5:00 PM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has named Paul W. Taylor, a member of the company's board, to succeed Matthew P. Wagner as president and with the expectation that he'll become CEO of both the holding company and its bank subsidiary when Wagner retires.
- He will become president of both the bank and the company on July 1, 2022, reporting directly to Wagner. Taylor currently serves as a director on the bank and company's boards, as well as on their respective Asset/Liability Management and Risk Committees.
- Wagner will continue as CEO until Dec. 31, 2023, when he plans to retire. It's expected that Taylor will also assume the CEO role at that time.
- Taylor had recently served as the CEO, president and director of Opus Bank from 2019 to 2020. Before that, he was CEO, president and director of Guaranty Bancorp, a publicly traded financial institution headquartered in Colorado.
- Earlier, Truist analyst Brandon King lowered his price target for PacWest (PACW) to $38 from $45, but maintains a Buy rating.