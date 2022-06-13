U.S. SEC charges former Penn National Gaming software engineer with insider trading

  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged David Roda, former software engineer at the online and mobile gambling experiences provider Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), with insider trading.
  • The charges relate to PENN's $2B acquisition of Canadian company Score Media and Gaming.
  • Roda allegedly gave confidential information about the company's interest in acquiring Score Media along with admonitions not to trade on that information.
  • Also, the former software engineer purchased 500 out-of-the-money call options on Score Media in the weeks and days leading up to the announcement of the acquisition.
  • Additionally, Roda tipped a friend, Andrew Larkin, who is also charged.
  • Roda and Larkin have agreed to be permanently enjoined from violating the provisions and to pay disgorgement and penalty, subject to court approval.
  • PENN shares were trading +1.16% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release
