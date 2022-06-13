U.S. SEC charges former Penn National Gaming software engineer with insider trading
Jun. 13, 2022 5:07 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged David Roda, former software engineer at the online and mobile gambling experiences provider Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), with insider trading.
- The charges relate to PENN's $2B acquisition of Canadian company Score Media and Gaming.
- Roda allegedly gave confidential information about the company's interest in acquiring Score Media along with admonitions not to trade on that information.
- Also, the former software engineer purchased 500 out-of-the-money call options on Score Media in the weeks and days leading up to the announcement of the acquisition.
- Additionally, Roda tipped a friend, Andrew Larkin, who is also charged.
- Roda and Larkin have agreed to be permanently enjoined from violating the provisions and to pay disgorgement and penalty, subject to court approval.
- PENN shares were trading +1.16% post-market.
- Source: Press Release