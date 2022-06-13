AssetMark Financial expands RIA offering with acquisition of Adhesion Wealth

Jun. 13, 2022 5:16 PM ETAssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Closeup shot of an unrecognisable businesswoman calculating finances in an office

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) alongside trading solutions provider Vestmark on Monday has agreed to buy Adhesion Wealth, a provider of wealth management technology solutions to registered investment advisors ("RIAs"), for an undisclosed amount.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second half on this year.
  • The move allows AssetMark (AMK) to expand its existing offering, including personal and direct indexing, tax transition and portfolio administration, as Adhesion's platform enables more than 2.8K fee-based advisors across 180 RIAs to deliver wealth management solutions.
  • "The addition of Adhesion Wealth further strengthens our ability to serve the rapidly expanding RIA market with an ecosystem of flexible, purpose-built solutions that drive growth, efficiency and scale," said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen.
  • Previously, (March 10) SA's Quant Rating screened AssetMark at high risk of performing badly given decelerating momentum.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.