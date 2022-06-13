AssetMark Financial expands RIA offering with acquisition of Adhesion Wealth
Jun. 13, 2022 5:16 PM ETAssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) alongside trading solutions provider Vestmark on Monday has agreed to buy Adhesion Wealth, a provider of wealth management technology solutions to registered investment advisors ("RIAs"), for an undisclosed amount.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half on this year.
- The move allows AssetMark (AMK) to expand its existing offering, including personal and direct indexing, tax transition and portfolio administration, as Adhesion's platform enables more than 2.8K fee-based advisors across 180 RIAs to deliver wealth management solutions.
- "The addition of Adhesion Wealth further strengthens our ability to serve the rapidly expanding RIA market with an ecosystem of flexible, purpose-built solutions that drive growth, efficiency and scale," said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen.
