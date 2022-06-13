Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is pulling in some accounting help.

The company disclosed in a filing that it's named Ken Barker as its chief accounting officer effective June 27.

He's taking over that chief accountant role from Spencer Neumann, who will remain Netflix's (NFLX) chief financial officer and principal financial officer.

Barker comes from Electronic Arts (EA), where he served in various roles for 19 years - most recently as senior VP Finance from August 2021, and chief accounting officer before that.

He had also served previously at Sun Microsystems and Deloitte & Touche.

In content news, Netflix also confirmed a second season of its megahit Squid Game got the, er, green light. "Join us once more for a whole new round," says series creator/writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who hinted in November that demand would make a second season a sure thing.