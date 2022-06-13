Stryve Foods jumps 12% on CEO buying 250K shares worth $280K

Jun. 13, 2022 5:34 PM ETStryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO, Christopher J. Boever buys 250K shares of the company at $1.12, bringing his total share holding to ~2.27M.
  • Shares are worth $280K
  • On the contrary, SA Authors give the stock a Sell rating and mark the stock as high risk due to  decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other Consumer Staples stocks.
  • Company has 1Y price performance of -74.29% while the Consumer Staples sector median is -5.39%.
  • A quick look at the ownership structure of the stock

  • Form 4
  • Stock jumps 11.7% during after market hours.
