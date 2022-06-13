Nexstar Media Group holders approve eliminating Class B, Class C shares
Jun. 13, 2022 5:37 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) says Monday's annual meeting brought shareholder approval for the elimination of its Class B and Class C share classes.
- That's largely a formality, as Nexstar on April 25 had about 40.4 million shares of Class A stock outstanding, but no shares of Class B or Class C stock. Class A shares have been the only ones outstanding since 2013.
- About 92% of all outstanding shares were represented at the meeting; shareholders were in favor of all board-recommended proposals, including the class eliminations.