Nexstar Media Group holders approve eliminating Class B, Class C shares

Jun. 13, 2022 5:37 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Multiple television screens in blue tones

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) says Monday's annual meeting brought shareholder approval for the elimination of its Class B and Class C share classes.
  • That's largely a formality, as Nexstar on April 25 had about 40.4 million shares of Class A stock outstanding, but no shares of Class B or Class C stock. Class A shares have been the only ones outstanding since 2013.
  • About 92% of all outstanding shares were represented at the meeting; shareholders were in favor of all board-recommended proposals, including the class eliminations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.