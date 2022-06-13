Summit Hotel Properties completes acquisition of AC Hotel by Marriott & Element Miami Brickell

Jun. 13, 2022 5:37 PM ETSummit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) has completed the previously announced acquisition of the dual-branded 264-guestroom AC Hotel by Marriott & Element Miami Brickell.
  • The Co.'s initial purchase option was based on a gross hotel valuation of $89M, or $337K per key.
  • The Co. funded its 90% equity interest totaling $38M with the conversion of the previously funded $30M mezzanine construction loan, which earned 9% cash interest during the loan term, and $8M in cash.
  • The Co. projects that the Brickell Hotels will generate a combined hotel EBITDA yield between 8.0% and 9.0% for the full year 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.