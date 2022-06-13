Summit Hotel Properties completes acquisition of AC Hotel by Marriott & Element Miami Brickell
Jun. 13, 2022 5:37 PM ETSummit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) has completed the previously announced acquisition of the dual-branded 264-guestroom AC Hotel by Marriott & Element Miami Brickell.
- The Co.'s initial purchase option was based on a gross hotel valuation of $89M, or $337K per key.
- The Co. funded its 90% equity interest totaling $38M with the conversion of the previously funded $30M mezzanine construction loan, which earned 9% cash interest during the loan term, and $8M in cash.
- The Co. projects that the Brickell Hotels will generate a combined hotel EBITDA yield between 8.0% and 9.0% for the full year 2022.