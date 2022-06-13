Sustainable bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) is expecting to raise around $100M to support the company's operational objectives this year.

It recently secured a standby equity purchase agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global to sell up to $50M of TeraWulf's (WULF) common stock. The company got a pre-advance loan of $15M from Yorkville in the form of a convertible promissory note.

TeraWulf (WULF) announced Monday that it has also agreed with its existing lenders for an incremental add-on facility of up to $50M with an initial draw of $15M at closing.

Overall, the proceeds from both financings will be used to acquire miners as well as completing the infrastructure for a combined 210 megawatts of mining capacity at its Lake Mariner facility in New York and its Nautilus Cryptomine facility, the company said.

Going forward, "our vertically integrated strategy, along with the most competitive energy costs in the industry, differentiates TeraWulf from our peers, and should enable us to deliver strong mining economics while ensuring the flexibility to rapidly scale our operations toward our ultimate goal of deploying 800 MW of zero-carbon mining capacity by 2025," said TeraWulf CEO and Co-Founder Paul Prager.

Previously, (April 12) TeraWulf priced a $20.6M stock offering.