Jun. 13, 2022 5:47 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has reached a cooperation deal with Pale Fire Capital that adds Dusan Senkypl to its board of directors.
  • Senkypl, Pale Fire's chairman, will join immediately after the annual meeting on Wednesday. Jan Barta, Pale Fire's chairman of the supervisory board of directors, will become a board observer at that time, and will be appointed as a director no later than Nov. 30.
  • Senkypl's addition means the Groupon board will number nine directors - eight of them independent - after Wednesday's annual meeting.
  • “We believe Dusan’s experience building and investing in marketplace and other technology companies should complement the strong business and leadership expertise already represented on our Board," says Groupon Chairman Ted Leonsis.
  • In the deal, Pale Fire has agreed to customary standstill, voting and other provisions.
