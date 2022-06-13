Groupon adds Pale Fire's Senkypl to board in cooperation deal
Jun. 13, 2022 5:47 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has reached a cooperation deal with Pale Fire Capital that adds Dusan Senkypl to its board of directors.
- Senkypl, Pale Fire's chairman, will join immediately after the annual meeting on Wednesday. Jan Barta, Pale Fire's chairman of the supervisory board of directors, will become a board observer at that time, and will be appointed as a director no later than Nov. 30.
- Senkypl's addition means the Groupon board will number nine directors - eight of them independent - after Wednesday's annual meeting.
- “We believe Dusan’s experience building and investing in marketplace and other technology companies should complement the strong business and leadership expertise already represented on our Board," says Groupon Chairman Ted Leonsis.
- In the deal, Pale Fire has agreed to customary standstill, voting and other provisions.