Goldman Sachs grabbed investor attention when it warned recently that lithium prices had peaked and will go into reverse this year as supply from unconventional new sources overwhelms demand, but specialty firms including Benchmark Mineral Intelligence are pushing back, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Benchmark disputes Goldman's contention that lithium and electric vehicle metals will shift to sustained surplus over the next 1-2 years, "which means materially lower price levels," agreeing that prices will fall back from recent sky-high levels but taking a more pessimistic view on the scale and timing of new supply.

Benchmark believes the mining industry has a poor track record of hitting its production targets, and that lithium has added risks to due to the complex technical processes involved in making the final products used in battery packs.

"You've got this additional hurdle arising because it's not a commodity, it's a specialty chemical," Benchmark analyst Daisy Jennings-Gray told Bloomberg. "It's a two-stage concern combining the traditional problems that the mining industry has faced with the additional challenges that a specialty chemical producer might face."

Sellside reports are "massively overestimating" the ease of adding new supply, and failing to consider the complexity of bringing new assets into production and the qualification requirements, Battery Materials Review's Matt Fernley told Bloomberg.

Albemarle (ALB) shares gained 35% in May, making the company the S&P 500's top performer for the month.