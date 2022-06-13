Travel booking platform Holisto to go public via merger with SPAC Moringa Acquisition

Jun. 13, 2022 5:52 PM ETMoringa Acquisition Corp (MACA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Israel-based travel booking platform Holisto will become a publicly listed company through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA).
  • As per the deal, Holisto's expected pro forma equity valuation would be about $405M, Holisto and MACA said in a statement on Monday.
  • The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of both Holisto and Moringa, and is expected to close in Q4 2022.
  • Moringa and Holisto also entered into a securities purchase agreement with a non-affiliated investor, as per which the investor would purchase a $30M senior secured convertible note from Holisto.
  • Holisto serves customers primarily through its brands GoSplitty and Traveluro.
