Travel booking platform Holisto to go public via merger with SPAC Moringa Acquisition
Jun. 13, 2022 5:52 PM ETMoringa Acquisition Corp (MACA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Israel-based travel booking platform Holisto will become a publicly listed company through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA).
- As per the deal, Holisto's expected pro forma equity valuation would be about $405M, Holisto and MACA said in a statement on Monday.
- The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of both Holisto and Moringa, and is expected to close in Q4 2022.
- Moringa and Holisto also entered into a securities purchase agreement with a non-affiliated investor, as per which the investor would purchase a $30M senior secured convertible note from Holisto.
- Holisto serves customers primarily through its brands GoSplitty and Traveluro.