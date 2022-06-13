Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares show only slight losses in Monday's trading as nearly everything else burns bright red, as UBS upgraded the renewable power generation provider to Buy from Neutral with a $156 price target, raised from $140.

President Biden's two-year freeze on tariffs for solar panels subject to the Commerce Department's investigation clears a key overhang for Quanta (PWR), and "we have more confidence in EPS growth ahead from electric grid investment and renewed upside potential from midstream," UBS analyst Steven Fisher said.

With the overhang removed, "continuing momentum for the electric business, and new and growing opportunities for the underground business, we think the pressure should be removed from the P/E," Fisher wrote.

"The multiple is still greater than 1x below where it was in mid-April (19.2x vs 20.5x-20.8x), and we expect it to re-rate back towards that level," according to Fisher. "Combined with robust earnings growth, that makes the stock a Buy."

UBS had downgraded the stock two months ago on uncertainty over the government's solar panel probe.