Dinos and flyers lead AMC's weekend to beat 2019 comparison
- Sure enough, following news that Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick ran wild in movie ticket sales, top theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) said its weekend revenues topped the same weekend in pre-pandemic 2019.
- Revenues globally for AMC outpaced the same weekend in 2019 by 15%, the company says.
- It was AMC's second-busiest weekend of 2022, with more than 4.9 million moviegoers hitting up one of the company's cinemas from June 9-12.
- "There is a wonderful quote from Jurassic World Dominion that ‘Life finds a way,'" AMC CEO Adam Aron said. "It is looking too that ‘Theaters find a way.’ ”
- Jurassic World Dominion (CMCSA) finished to the high end of expectations with $145.1 million in weekend grosses, passing a still extremely strong Top Gun: Maverick (PARA) (PARAA) which drew $51.9 million in its third weekend.
- Naturally, now that a big release is coming most every week of the summer, Aron is looking ahead to the coming month's debuts to help juice AMC revenues: Lightyear (DIS) on Friday; Elvis (WBD) on June 24; Minions: The Rise of Gru (CMCSA) on July 1; and Thor: Love and Thunder (DIS) on July 8.
- AMC still closed the day 7.6% lower Monday, along with its exhibitor peers (and pretty much everyone else).