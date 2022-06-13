U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday, as grains joined the selling spree in equities and other commodities, overshadowing concerns about unfavorable crop weather, Reuters reported.

Soybean futures (S_1:COM) on the Chicago Board of Trade pulled back for a second session after hitting a record high closing price last week, settling -2.2% to $17.07 1/2 per bushel.

Corn for July delivery (C_1:COM) closed -0.5% to $7.69 1/4 per bushel, and July wheat (W_1:COM) finished flat at $10.71 per bushel.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:SOYB), (CORN), (WEAT)

"The dominant issue is the outside markets," Don Roose, president of broker U.S. Commodities in Iowa, told Reuters. "You're basically seeing liquidation."

The reinstatement of lockdowns in some areas of China are adding to pressure on grains, The Wall Street Journal reported; while doubting the lockdown lasts long, "it is concerning that China will not abandon its zero-COVID policy," AgResource said, as lockdowns coming to an end was expected to help lift sales of U.S. grain exports to China.

Reuters said traders also monitored hot weather in wheat-growing areas of Western Europe and talks aimed at resuming Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain disrupted by Russia's invasion.

"The situation in Ukraine remains the focus of concern, to which we must now add the climatic situation in Western Europe," consultancy Agritel said.