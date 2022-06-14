ResMed nears $1B deal to buy health software provider MediFox - Bloomberg
Jun. 13, 2022 8:02 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Medical equipment provider ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is in advanced talks to buy German health software company MediFox Dan Holding for ~$1B including debt, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Such a deal, which would expand ResMed (RMD) into the fast-growing software space, would represent the company's largest deal to date.
The upside case for ResMed (RMD) is "bolstered by a key competitor's withdrawal from the market until 2023 at least," which adds to the certainty of RMD's future cash flows, Hummingbird Insight writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.