ResMed nears $1B deal to buy health software provider MediFox - Bloomberg

Jun. 13, 2022 8:02 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Medical equipment provider ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is in advanced talks to buy German health software company MediFox Dan Holding for ~$1B including debt, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Such a deal, which would expand ResMed (RMD) into the fast-growing software space, would represent the company's largest deal to date.

The upside case for ResMed (RMD) is "bolstered by a key competitor's withdrawal from the market until 2023 at least," which adds to the certainty of RMD's future cash flows, Hummingbird Insight writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

