Medical equipment provider ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is in advanced talks to buy German health software company MediFox Dan Holding for ~$1B including debt, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Such a deal, which would expand ResMed (RMD) into the fast-growing software space, would represent the company's largest deal to date.

The upside case for ResMed (RMD) is "bolstered by a key competitor's withdrawal from the market until 2023 at least," which adds to the certainty of RMD's future cash flows, Hummingbird Insight writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.