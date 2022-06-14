Elon Musk is said set to address Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) employees at an all-hands meeting this week for the first time since he agreed to purchase the social media company in late April. Twitter gained 2.6% in after hours trading.

The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) chief will talk to Twitter employees at a meeting on Thursday, according to several media reports, including Bloomberg. Musk is expected to take questions from the Twitter workers.

The meeting comes after Musk a week ago accused Twitter (TWTR) of breaching its obligations under its merger agreement by refusing Musk's requests for more information about spam accounts. A report on Tuesday said that Musk's efforts to arrange some new financing for his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter were said to be on hold.

Twitter, in an apparent attempt to appease Musk, reportedly agreed to offer the Tesla chief access to its "firehose" of data, according to a Washington Post report on Thursday. The Twitter (TWTR) board will reportedly let Musk into the massive data stream comprising more than 500 million daily tweets.

Musk originally agreed to purchase TWTR for $54.20 per share, though he has been complaining for weeks that the social media company may be be misstating the number of spam accounts that it has. Musk has implied that he would like to renegotiate the buyout deal at a lower price. So far, the billionaire has largely pointed to doubt around fake and spam TWTR accounts.