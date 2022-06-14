Asian indices lower after U.S. plunge
Jun. 14, 2022 1:02 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan -4.36%. April final industrial production -1.5% vs -1.3% m/m prelim.
- China -1.60%.
- Hong Kong -0.74%.
- Australia -4.35%.
- U.S. markets plunged yesterday amid ongoing worries about inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve sparked a massive stock selling spree on Monday, adding to the slide that marked the end of last week.
- U.S. futures are holding up after markets fell ~8% in the last two days. Dow +0.80%, S&P 500 +1.03% and Nasdaq +1.13%.
- In energy trading, Crude oil is trading 0.12% lower to $120.78.
- Bitcoin continue to slide, trading 14% lower to $21,858.0. Bitcoin has lost ~31% from the start of the month. Major cryptocurrencies followed bitcoin's slide in the past 24 hours.