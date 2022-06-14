EU to acquire 110K doses of monkeypox vaccine - Reuters
- The EU is set to ink a deal to secure ~110K doses of monkeypox vaccine from an undisclosed manufacturer, Reuters reported citing EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.
- Deliveries for the vaccine will begin from June end, according to the report.
- Kyriakides noted that the doses will be procured through EU funds and delivered to member states.
- EU has reported ~900 cases of monkeypox, said the report, citing Kyriakides.
- In May, the EU was in discussions to buy Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) smallpox vaccine Imvanex, and tecovirimat antiviral developed by U.S.-based SIGA Technologies (SIGA).
- The U.S., Canada and Spain have already signed contracts to buy Bavarian's vaccine to fight monkeypox.
- The Denmark-based Bavarian's smallpox vaccine MVA-BN is sold as Jynneos in the U.S., as Imvanex in Europe, and under the name Imvamune in Canada. The vaccine is approved for use against monkeypox in the U.S. and Canada, while the EU is mulling to extend the vaccine indication to monkeypox.
- Other companies which are developing smallpox and similar vaccines are: Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), which makes the smallpox vaccine ACAM2000; Chimerix (CMRX); GeoVax Labs (GOVX); and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP).