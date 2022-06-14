ResMed to acquire German health software company MediFox for ~1B

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is acquiring Germany-based out-of-hospital software solutions provider MediFox Dan for ~1B.

MediFox provides clinical, financial, and operational solutions for out-of-hospital care providers, including care documentation, personnel planning, administration and billing among others.

San Diego-based ResMed said the the acquisition will add to its U.S.-based SaaS (software as a service) business and ResMed’s existing business in Germany as a provider of cloud-connected medical devices.

In 2021, MediFox pro forma net revenue was $83M, with an adjusted EBITDA of ~$35M, said the company.

ResMed plans for MediFox to operate under its current brand within the ResMed SaaS business — as Brightree and MatrixCare do.

ResMed added that it intends to retain MediFox's employees, management structure, locations, and business processes. MediFox's Co-Managing Directors Thorsten Schliebe and Christian Städtler will continue in their current roles, reporting to ResMed SaaS President Bobby Ghoshal.

"With the acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN, a fast-growing and innovative German healthcare software leader, we will expand ResMed’s SaaS business portfolio outside our current base in the U.S. market and strengthen our position as the global leader in healthcare software solutions for lower-cost and lower-acuity care," said ResMed CEO Mick Farrell.

ResMed expects to fund the deal with its existing credit facilities.

ResMed (RMD) noted that the transaction is expected to be accretive to its non-GAAP EPS after close.

The deal is expected to close by the end of Q2 of ResMed's fiscal year 2023 (Dec. 31, 2022), subject to regulatory clearances.