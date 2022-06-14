Hyzon Motors acquires Orten Betriebs and Orten Electric Trucks

Jun. 14, 2022 5:36 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) signed a definitive agreement to acquire ORTEN Betriebs and subsidiaries, and ORTEN Electric Trucks, German manufacturers of innovative truck and trailer bodies for the beverage industry.
  • The acquisition brings three fully-operational production facilities under the Hyzon umbrella.
  • Complementary product lines between Hyzon and ORTEN, in combination with ORTEN's body and powertrain kits, provide a comprehensive solution for customers transitioning their fleets to zero emissions.
  • ORTEN management has extensive, long-standing customer relationships across Germany which is expected to be a major global market for zero-emission commercial vehicles in the coming years.
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2022.
