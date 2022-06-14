C3 AI and Google Cloud partner for optimizing supply chains with Enterprise AI
Jun. 14, 2022 5:58 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- C3 AI (NYSE:AI) announced a new supply chain software product to meet the current disrupted global supply chains, developed through its partnership with Google Cloud.
- The C3 AI Supply Chain Suite improves on-time in-full customer delivery through better demand forecasting, optimized inventory and production, and supplier lead time visibility.
- The C3 AI Supply Chain Suite leverages the full power of Google Cloud products and infrastructure, including Google Kubernetes Engine, Google BigQuery, and Vertex AI, which lets customers easily extend and configure AI algorithms.
- Shares trading 2.6% higher premarket.