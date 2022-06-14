J&J, Evotec team up to discover novel therapies

Jun. 14, 2022

  • Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) (OTCPK:EVOTF) entered a drug discovery collaboration with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies.
  • Germany-based Evotec said its TargetAlloMod platforms will be evaluated to discover first-in-class novel mode of action potential therapies.
  • Under the agreement, Evotec and Janssen will jointly conduct screening on the identified targets and collaborate on the identification and optimization of the most promising chemical assets, using Evotec's end-to-end integrated drug discovery and development platform.
  • Evotec said that besides research funding, it is entitled to success-based research and commercial milestones up to €210M per project, and royalties on products resulting from the partnership.
  • "We are very proud to enter into this collaboration to explore unique approaches to high potential cell surface drug targets with novel therapeutic modalities and to deliver and make innovative therapeutic options available to patients," said Evotec Chief Scientific Officer Cord Dohrmann.
