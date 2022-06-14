Atos announces CEO exit, spinoff plan
Jun. 14, 2022 6:26 AM ETAtos SE (AEXAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF) announced that its CEO Rodolphe Belmer would be leaving his role, effective Sep.30 at the latest, and that it has named two deputy CEOs - Nourdine Bihmane and Philippe Oliva - while it explores a plan to split into two publicly listed companies.
- Mr. Belmer would step down as a result of the separation plan.
- The company said Atos would house its Tech Foundations business line and would aim at delivering a full turnaround and restore growth, profitability and cash generation by 2026.
- Its digital and big data and security business lines would be combined into Evidian, which would be managed by Philippe Oliva.
- Also, if Atos plans to move ahead with the spinoff plan, it will aim to list Evidian by the end of next year.