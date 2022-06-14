Johnson attempts to rewrite Brexit and trade in Northern Ireland

Brexit has been out of the news for some time... that is, until yesterday. Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his intention to override the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which sought to prevent a hard border being erected between the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU) and Northern Ireland (part of the UK). At the time, this was seen as essential to protect a 1998 peace deal that brought an end to the decades of sectarian violence, often referred to as "The Troubles."

Backdrop: The Northern Ireland Protocol has been in place since 2020 and followed years of deliberations and negotiations on how to govern trade following Brexit. The deal separates portions of the United Kingdom by creating a border in the Irish Sea between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland. Communities in region that strongly identify as British despise the arrangement, saying it isolates them from the U.K., while some British companies have even severed ties with Northern Ireland businesses due to the increased paperwork.

A new regime for border checks would be created under the new legislation sponsored by Johnson, who says they ease political tensions and business disruptions. Goods from Great Britain destined to stay in Northern Ireland would go through a "green lane" with no checks, while goods heading across the open border into the Republic of Ireland and the EU single market would face "red lane" checks. The bill would also end the role of the European Court of Justice in policing the protocol, terminate EU control over state aid and VAT in Northern Ireland and give ministers a reserve power to rip up other clauses of the protocol if needed.

Outlook: The European Union is furious at the new bill, saying it risks a trade war with the bloc and threatened to take up legal action. Critics also say the move could break international law and badly damage Britain's reputation on the world stage, as Johnson tries to win back support following the row over Partygate. The U.K's relationship with Washington may also come under strain as President Biden has repeatedly said that stability in Northern Ireland is a personal priority.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, IRL, EIRL, EWUS, FLGB, FKU, HEWU, ZGBR, DGBP, UGBP