Diversey's Institutional division to adjust the energy surcharge for its European business
Jun. 14, 2022 6:49 AM ETDiversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Diversey Europe Operations (NASDAQ:DSEY) plans to adjust the current energy surcharge from 7% to 11.8%, across its Institutional business in Europe effective from the 1st of July 2022.
- The business portfolio continues to be impacted despite the initiatives introduced to optimize energy usage in daily operations, thereby reducing total costs of operations both for Diversey and its customers, as well as managing the on-going cost pressures from the sustained increase in energy prices.
- Hence a modification in line with the energy index is required and this measure has become necessary in order to ensure that Diversey continues to deliver leading hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions to its customers, in line with its organizational mission.