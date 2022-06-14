Atento names new CFO amid organizational structural changes
Jun. 14, 2022 6:52 AM ETAtento S.A. (ATTO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Atento (NYSE:ATTO) announced three new appointments to strengthen its position in the industry and to continue supporting its growth strategy in key markets.
- Also for optimizing efficiency and cost structure, the organization will switch from having five regions to three: North America, South America and EMEA.
- Atento has appointed Sergio Ribeiro Passos as the new CFO of Atento, Dimitrius Oliveira as the new President of the South Region and Cathrine Jooste as Regional Director of the North Region.
- The new CFO replaces Jose Antonio de Sousa Azevedo who left the company on June 9, 2022.