Ryanair to raise summer fares by up to 9% - RTE

Jun. 14, 2022 6:53 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Stansted Airport Operates Limited Passenger And Freight Flights Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News

Ryanair Group (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is pursuing price hikes to deal with inflationary pressures, according to CEO Michael O’Leary.

The airline executive told Irish state broadcaster RTE that summer airfares are expected to rise 7-9% as bookings build back toward pre-pandemic levels. Per the International Air Transport Association, European jet fuel prices have increased over 12% in just the past month. As compared to 2021, fuel prices have risen over 130%, explaining the inflation in airfares across the region.

Elsewhere, the typically outspoken O’Leary took on reports of cabin crew strikes. While the issue has aroused concerns about cancellations, O’Leary called the protests “inconsequential” and told RTE the busy schedule remains on track.

Read more on the prospects of a broader strike for Ryanair (RYAAY) cabin crew.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.