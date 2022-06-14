Ryanair Group (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is pursuing price hikes to deal with inflationary pressures, according to CEO Michael O’Leary.

The airline executive told Irish state broadcaster RTE that summer airfares are expected to rise 7-9% as bookings build back toward pre-pandemic levels. Per the International Air Transport Association, European jet fuel prices have increased over 12% in just the past month. As compared to 2021, fuel prices have risen over 130%, explaining the inflation in airfares across the region.

Elsewhere, the typically outspoken O’Leary took on reports of cabin crew strikes. While the issue has aroused concerns about cancellations, O’Leary called the protests “inconsequential” and told RTE the busy schedule remains on track.

