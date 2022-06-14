Canadian National Railway is a catalyst call buy idea at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank fires off a Catalyst Call Buy Idea on rail stock Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI).

The firm likes the setup for the rails sector in general.

Analyst Amit Mehrotra: "With respect to the upcoming 2Q reporting season, we are most bullish on the set up for Rails. Our updated calibration of Rail volumes points to +7.3% average volume growth yoy in 2H (vs. down 1% in 2Q); even assuming no growth off 2Q levels, 2H volume growth would be +3.9% yoy on average. The combination of higher volume, peaking fuel prices and improving service is positive for prospective profitability, and we see potential for certain Rails to exit 2022 at record profitability levels."

Deutsche Bank is most optimistic on the Canadian Rails with that context and calls out CNI as a stock that should see a bounce. CNI is expected to see growth in grain volumes in the second half significantly above expectations, which should help boost profits for the company.

CNI trades below its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.