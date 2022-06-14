VAALCO energy to enter Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 14, 2022 6:56 AM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- At the conclusion of the 2022 Russell Indexes Annual Reconstitution, VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to join the Russell 3000 Index effective June 27, 2022 according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022.
- "We continue to accretively grow VAALCO and we welcome the enhanced visibility and distribution provided by our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index as a way to broaden VAALCO’s awareness within the institutional Investor community. VAALCO is poised for continued success in this strong commodity price environment, with no debt and strong free cash flow generation and we remain firmly focused on maximizing shareholder returns. We are excited to join the Russell 3000® Index and believe that it is another significant milestone for VAALCO in 2022." said CEO George Maxwell.