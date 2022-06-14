Cogent Biosciences prices upsized $150M in stock offering

Jun. 14, 2022 6:57 AM ETCogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) priced an underwritten public offering of 15.17M shares offered at a public offering price of $8.25/share.
  • The company is also offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 3.03M shares at a purchase price of $8.24/pre-funded warrant.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.73M shares.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$150M, upsized from $125M.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about June 16.
  • Net proceeds to be used for development, regulatory and commercial preparation activities relating to bezuclastinib and other product candidates, as well as for general corporate purposes.
  • Shares trading 5.5% higher premarket.
