Cogent Biosciences prices upsized $150M in stock offering
Jun. 14, 2022 6:57 AM ETCogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) priced an underwritten public offering of 15.17M shares offered at a public offering price of $8.25/share.
- The company is also offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 3.03M shares at a purchase price of $8.24/pre-funded warrant.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.73M shares.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$150M, upsized from $125M.
- Offer is expected to close on or about June 16.
- Net proceeds to be used for development, regulatory and commercial preparation activities relating to bezuclastinib and other product candidates, as well as for general corporate purposes.
- Shares trading 5.5% higher premarket.